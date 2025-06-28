Warmest day of the week today before rain returns to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain is expected this weekend in Central Florida, with Brevard County having the highest chance during the afternoon.

Severe storm chances have decreased significantly in the surrounding areas.

Saturday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s

Next week, Central Florida will experience more consistent rain chances, with high temperatures expected to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

In the Gulf, there is an area of interest that could develop into a tropical depression over the next few days.

However, it is anticipated to move towards Central Mexico and is not expected to impact the United States.

