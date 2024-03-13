Warrant issued for Marion murder suspect who skipped out on trial

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a murder suspect who didn’t show up to his own trial, prosecutors said.

Brandon Lee Brown, 38, was accused of shooting two people during a robbery on SE 145th Place in Summerfield back in 2018.

One of the two victims, Anthony Brady, died.

Brown’s case has dragged along for years as different attorneys came and went. Court records showed was freed from jail after posting a $180,000 bond in June.

Brown’s criminal history stretches back to the mid 2000′s and includes 12 felony convictions, many of them drug charges. A different shooting victim interviewed by deputies said drug use occasionally caused Brown to behave erratically, and the two had an ongoing feud.

Prior to his 2018 charge, he did not face anything as serious as murder.

