TRAFFIC ALERT: Washout from large water main break closes section of roadway in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are at the scene of a washout that has part of a roadway closed in Seminole County on Thursday.
A county spokesperson said a washout has part of Markham Wood Road closed near EE Williamson Road.
Crews are at the scene working to contain the water leak and assessing how to reopen the roadway.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
My friend @samiam6202 just sent me this - happening on Markham Woods rd now @WFTV chopper launching now! pic.twitter.com/XTpmJTomAF— Martha Sugalski (@MarthaSugalski) February 14, 2019
Avoid Markham Woods Rd at EE Williamson- large water main break affecting roadway; deputies on scene diverting traffic.— Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) February 14, 2019
