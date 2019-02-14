  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Washout from large water main break closes section of roadway in Seminole County

    By: James Tutten

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Crews are at the scene of a washout that has part of a roadway closed in Seminole County on Thursday.

    A county spokesperson said a washout has part of Markham Wood Road closed near EE Williamson Road.

    Crews are at the scene working to contain the water leak and assessing how to reopen the roadway.

    Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

