Watch: 4 bears take stroll near Volusia County middle school

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Students at River Springs Middle School were on alert Thursday morning after four bears were spotted on campus.
The mama bear and three cubs were spotted around 8 a.m. at the middle school in Orange City at 900 W. Ohio Ave., deputies said.
Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called to check on the bears.
The bears were on campus for about two hours searching for food before they left around 10 a.m., FWC said.
Teachers kept the students inside the classrooms while officials investigated.
No injuries were reported.
FWC officials said Wednesday that bears are more active in the spring.
"Bears are starting to come out of their winter dens and they're searching for food," said Dave Telesco, who directs the FWC's Bear Management Program. "Don't give a bear a reason to hang around in your neighborhood. Remove anything that might attract a bear. If they can't find food, they'll move on."
About 20 miles away in Longwood, a bear killed a dog and severely injured another, and it's believed the same bear became trapped inside an SUV and did thousands of dollars in damage.
