  • Watch: Bear trapped in SUV in Longwood

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Jeff Levkulich

    Updated:

    LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Longwood couple has quite the mess to clean up after a bear became trapped in their SUV.

    Rikki Koberg-Perrero posted in her neighborhood Facebook page a warning to all to lock their car doors.

    Related Headlines

    Koberg-Perrero said on Saturday she heard loud banging outside, so her husband went to check it out. That is when he saw two bears near the garage, one of them in her father’s SUV.

    Photos: Bear becomes trapped in SUV in Longwood

    Koberg-Perrero said the bear was in the SUV at least 30 minutes, thrashing around and ripping up the upholstery.

    Seminole County deputies and officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission showed up, opened the door and the bear ran out.

    Read: Bear sighting near UCF, police say

    No injuries were reported.

    Channel 9’s Jeff Levkulich is speaking with Koberg-Perrero. Follow him on Twitter and Watch Eyewitness News for updates.

    Read: US won't restore Yellowstone grizzly bear protections

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Watch: Bear trapped in SUV in Longwood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Romantic rivalry ends with officer-involved shooting, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Racially offensive fliers placed on cars at Eastern Florida State College

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 Investigates went to Texas to see how they're arming teachers with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    UPDATE: I-95 in Brevard County reopens, but brush fire remains