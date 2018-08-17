0 WATCH: Body camera video shows Flagler County suspect grabbing gun during traffic stop

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Flagler County man was arrested after deputies said he pulled out his gun during a traffic stop. The incident was captured on a deputy’s body camera video.

Alphonso Brooks was pulled over Thursday night for not stopping fully at a stop sign, deputies said.

According to a report, Brooks seemed unusually nervous. A Bunnell police officer arrived with a K-9 to assist with the stop.

The K-9 sensed narcotics, so Brooks was asked to step out of the vehicle, according to a report.

As he stepped out, deputies said Brooks could be seen reaching back to the driver’s seat, grabbing a gun and holding it to his side in an apparent attempt to hide it from the officers.

Deputies said as Brooks stood up, the grip of the pistol was grasped in Brooks’ right palm with his fingers wrapped around the grip, consistent with how a firearm is fired.

The deputy yelled, “Gun!” multiple times and drew his firearm from his holster.

The deputy then pinned Brooks against the vehicle as the firearm became dislodged from Brooks’ grip and fell to the ground.

“This encounter could have quickly become a deputy involved shooting caused by the suspect’s actions,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Deputies showed great restraint and are safe because of their training and teamwork. This could have had a very different outcome with the death of Brooks or a deputy of officer.”

Brooks was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and carrying a concealed firearm.

He’s being held in jail on a $50,000 bond.

