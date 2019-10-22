  • WATCH: Bodycam video captures Kissimmee officers rescuing choking baby

    By: Christopher Boyce

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department banded together to help save a choking baby's life last week. 

    Kissimmee police said the child's mother approached a patrol vehicle in the area of North Clyde Avenue and Mabbette Street on Saturday and said that her 1-year-old child was not breathing or responsive after choking on a goldfish cracker.

    Video captured the moments an officer began thrusting on the baby's back repeatedly as other officers responded for assistance.

    The baby soon became responsive and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

    Officials said the baby was crying at the hospital and seemed to be doing well. 

