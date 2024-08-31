WATCH: Channel 9 viewer surprises Lake Mary All-Stars with a special gift

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Channel 9 viewer traveled to the WFTV studios in downtown Orlando on Saturday morning to deliver a special gift for the Lake Mary All-Stars.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, delivered a dozen envelopes containing heartfelt, handwritten cards and $900 each.

Anchor Greg Warmoth delivered the envelopes to the players on behalf of the anonymous donor ahead of the parade, bringing a father of one of the players to tears.

