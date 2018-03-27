  • WATCH: Confrontation with man accused of hitting police officer with truck

    By: Kelly Healey

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man was arrested after he hit a Fort Lauderdale police officer with his truck and tried to drive away, authorities said.

    Officers said Shamarly Henry, 23, hit the officer, who was knocked down, police said.

    The police officer stood up and ordered Henry to stop his vehicle, authorities said.

    However, Henry yelled at the officer to “Get the (expletive) out of the way” and continued driving, investigators said.

    Police said Henry was forced to stop, because of traffic and that is when several officers forced him out of the car and tackled him.

    Authorities said Henry remained uncooperative and would not give them his name.

    Police found his wallet, which stated that he lives in North Dakota.

    A judge set Henry’s bail at $21,000.

    His attorney called the ordeal a “misunderstanding.”

    The Fort Lauderdale Police Department's Internal Affairs division is investigating whether officers used excessive force during the arrest.

