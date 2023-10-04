FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Body-worn camera video released by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies catch a man accused of robbing a gas station.

The bodycam captured deputies capturing John Davis Jr. Sunday night in Palm Coast.

Investigators said a short time earlier, Davis robbed a Circle K convenience store on Palm Coast Parkway.

According to deputies, the suspect implied he was hiding a gun in his sweatshirt, robbed the store clerk, and then ran off.

Sheriff’s patrol units said when they arrived to investigate the reported crime, they saw a man matching the description of the suspect, running along Palm Coast Parkway.

WATCH: Deputies arrest man accused of robbing store clerk in Palm Coast (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies took that man into custody after he tripped and fell near the parking lot of the Flagler County Public Library, according to FCSO.

During his arrest, deputies said they found stolen cash in his pants pocket that tied him to the Circle K robbery.

John Davis Jr. Davis is accused of robbing a Circle K store in Palm Coast. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

No injuries were reported during the course of the incident.

Davis, 44, faces numerous charges including theft, resisting an officer with violence, and aggravated assault.

He was booked in the Flagler County Jail where his bond has been set at $62,000.

