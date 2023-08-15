WATCH: Deputies help Coast Guard rescue boaters stranded near Ponce Inlet Jetty

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were rescued over the weekend after their boat capsized and stranded them on the rocks of the Ponce Inlet Jetty.

The rescue happened Sunday night after the boaters were reported stuck out on the jetty rocks in the dark.

Coast Guard boats were unable to get close enough to the rocks, so Volusia County Beaches lifeguards launched a rescue ski to transfer each person over to the Coast Guard vessel.

Officials said one of the victims was unable to swim and needed a rescue tube to make it through the water to the Coast Guard.

Deputies said the three boaters were taken back to shore with only minor cuts and scrapes.

