WATCH: Driver plows into back of work truck, then drives off

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A video from a private road construction company shows a hit-and-run driver plowing into the back of a work truck.
It happened Oct. 20 on State Road 429 in Winter Garden.
Workers from a geo-tech company were taking samples of the road when a car slammed into the back of a truck that was meant to keep workers safe.
The impact caused at least $8,000 in damage, but no one was hurt because a piece mounted to the back of the truck did its job.
"Once it's hit, it absorbs the energy and it's pushing, pushing, pushing till it starts getting to this point here," said Davis Fiese, with arrive alive traffic control.
Fiese said without the safety measure in place, someone could have been killed or badly injured.
