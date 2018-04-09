  • WATCH: Gov. Rick Scott launches Senate bid in Orlando

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Calling Washington "horribly dysfunctional," Florida Gov. Rick Scott will challenge U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in an election that could be one of the most expensive and highly-watched races in the nation.

    The Republican governor will formally announce his campaign to unseat Florida's only statewide-elected Democrat on Monday in Orlando. Click here to watch his speech live.

    During his announcement, Scott is expected to criticize "career politicians" and call for term limits for members of Congress.

    Scott is a multi-millionaire who never ran for office before he ran for governor in 2010. He rode into office as part of the tea party movement and called for massive budget and tax cuts. But he was forced to scale back his plans amid opposition from the GOP-controlled Legislature. He also changed his hard line positions on immigration.

    Scott was first elected governor in 2010, but he cannot run again because of term limits.

