WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments underway day after accused killer testified in slain caregiver case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A day after the man accused of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park caregiver took the stand detailing what he said happened on the day of the crime, closing arguments are set to begin in the case against him.
The jury is set to enter deliberations Friday to decide a verdict for Scott Nelson, who investigators say kidnapped Jennifer Fulford from a Winter Park home where she worked, killed her and dumped her body in the woods in 2017.
In a surprising twist on Thursday, Nelson took the stand, testifying that he “wasn’t planning on killing” Fulford.
Nelson said he was going to shoot his probation officer, but God was looking out for the officer that day. Instead, he decided to use Fulford as "collateral damage."
