Gov. DeSantis provides update on Hurricane Idalia recovery

Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference on Idalia recovery efforts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on Hurricane Idalia recovery from Tallahassee Friday morning.

The news conference happened at 9 a.m.

DeSantis was joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris.

