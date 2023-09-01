Gov. DeSantis provides update on Hurricane Idalia recovery

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on Hurricane Idalia recovery from Tallahassee Friday morning.

The news conference happened at 9 a.m.

DeSantis was joined by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie and DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Photos: Clean up underway in Cedar Key after Hurricane Idalia damages buildings, floods homes

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 35 Cedar Key clean-up Andy Bair hangs a fish outside of his historic Cedar Key hotel after Hurricane Idalia. (Nick Papantonis)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group