WATCH LIVE: Trump, DeSantis & Noem discuss ‘illegal immigration’ at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ roundtable

EVERGLADES, Fla. — President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and others are in South Florida Tuesday morning as state officials prepare to open “Alligator Alcatraz.”

They are expected to take part in a roundtable discussion scheduled for 10 a.m. At last report, Trump and Air Force One were still en route to Florida from Maryland.

The detention center in the Everglades will house about 5,000 detainees and will help the president’s agenda to carry out what he called the “largest mass deportation program” in the history of the country.

In addition to Trump and DeSantis, several other state and federal officials are expected to take part in Tuesday morning’s roundtable.

They include:

Sec. Kristi Noem, Dept. of Homeland Security

Fla. Attorney General James Uthmeier

Immigration and Custom Enforcement Acting Director Todd Lyons

Fla. Div. of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds

WFTV reporter Geovany Dias is in the Everglades to cover the opening of “Alligator Alcatraz” and will have live reports on Eyewitness News starting at noon.

