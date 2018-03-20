0 WATCH LIVE: Updates on severe weather in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Severe weather is moving through Central Florida Tuesday with all counties under a tornado watch until 7 p.m.

2:30 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued for the downtown Orlando area. A warning has also been issued for southwest Seminole County.

Tornado warnings are in effect for Orange, Seminole and Lake counties.

2:00 p.m.: Parts of Lake and Orange counties are under a tornado warning. Residents should expect quarter-sized, possibly damaging hail. The warning is expected to last until 2:30 p.m.

Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said residents should stay indoors and in the lower level of their homes.

TORNADO WARNING: SW Lake Co. & SW Orange Co.

Hail likely and radar detected rotation in storm moving towards Clermont,Ocoee, Winter Garden, & Windermere, near 429. Stay indoors in lower level of your home, most center room. pic.twitter.com/HzwFsPonuN — Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) March 20, 2018

All outdoor after school activities in Ormond Beach are canceled.

1:20 p.m.: Strong storms with gusty winds are moving in. Storms north of Orlando are going to be severe, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger.

A storm with 40 mph winds and small hail is heading in the direction of Clermont.

Marion, Lake and Sumter counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said hail is going to be a major threat.

Storms north of #Orlando are going severe...we'll be tracking the increasing threat of severe storms in Central #Florida over the next few hours. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/oLbYlR9NnA — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) March 20, 2018

12:30 p.m. The storms are beginning to line up and move into the Central Florida region.

All Central Florida counties remain under a tornado watch.

The storms are on their way! Live tracking from Noon-1 PM on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/cRSiRXN8gD — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 20, 2018

Outdoor after-school activities in Marion County have been canceled.

WATCH: Update on the timing of the storms

11:00 a.m.: The weather will remain very unstable across Central Florida through the afternoon, make sure you have at least 3 ways of receiving weather alerts. The temperatures have reached the 60s.

There was a tornado warning and a severe thunderstorm warning across Volusia County earlier Tuesday, which is a sign of an unstable atmosphere.

Residents in areas that have not seen rain yet should expect storms to move fast. Some of the storms could be strong to severe at times as they pass across Central Florida. The storms are moving at about 35 mph to the east, but the weather will start to pick up across Central Florida around noon again and continue through the afternoon.

Tornado watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for our entire region of Central Florida.

10:30 a.m.: Tornado watches are in effect for all Central Florida counties until 7 p.m.

Northern Volusia County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 11 a.m.

A tornado is possible, according to Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields.

NEW Severe Thunderstorms Warning for Northern Volusia until 11 AM...some rotation - tornado possible. pic.twitter.com/DWOVVYfA9V — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 20, 2018

TORNADO WATCH for all of us until 7 PM. Conditions are right (so to speak) for tornadoes. Please stay alert. We will be on Channel 9 if there is any warning. It is one of those day - be safe - be alert. Thank you! - Brian pic.twitter.com/4uJe08ogO5 — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 20, 2018

10:00 a.m. : A tornado warning has been issued for Volusia County until 10:30 a.m.

“Any time from 1 p.m. through the evening, we run the risk of strong to severe storms. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. The highest risk time will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Shields said residents should stay indoors as the storms worsen near the coastline.

This severe storms will be near the coast in 20 minutes! STAY INDOORS! pic.twitter.com/UxnSXz9v1s — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 20, 2018

According to the National Weather Service, the severe storm is possible of producing a tornado from South Daytona and Port Orange to Wilbur by the Sea and Ponce Inlet.

Tornado watches were in effect for Flagler, Seminole, Polk and Lake counties until 7 p.m.

Shields said the weather is associated with a line of storms that will move in from the west and move east.

“We have a 30 percent chance (much higher than usual) that there will be damaging winds nearby,” Shields said.

Large hail is also a possibility, Shields said.

“There will be gradual clearing later Tuesday night, and then cooler and sunny tomorrow,” Shields said.

TORNADO CHANCES: This is the probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a point on this map. Tornadoes aren't a guarantee today, but possible. Stay alert! I'll see you on Channel 9. Thank you! - Brian pic.twitter.com/n6qWMJQgXW — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 20, 2018

— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 20, 2018 STORM THREATS: Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail - not a guarantee but all possible. Stay aware today. We are live on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/OU57ma0ElG

