WATCH: Man on tractor chases neighbor after argument in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - WFTV.com obtained video of a man riding on a tractor, chasing his neighbor in St. Johns County.
The Lynch family said Howell Morris was destroying parts of their property and blocking their driveway.
Related Headlines
When they confronted Morris, he got on his tractor and began chasing Scott Lynch, the family said.
Raw video: Man on tractor chases neighbor
Scott Lynch’s wife recorded the incident on video and called 911.
Operator: "When you say he came after your husband with his tractor, did he chase him down?"
Lynch's wife: "Yeah. He chased him down on his tractor and my husband had to run."
No one was injured, but Morris was charged with aggravated assault, officials said.
Morris was ordered not to contact the Lynches, officials said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}