Watch: New sinkholes form in The Villages neighborhood

    THE VILLAGES, Fla. - More sinkholes have opened up in a neighborhood in The Villages that saw several sinkholes months ago.

    The sinkholes were reported Monday on SE 79th McLawren Terrace in The Villages. The road has since been shut down while crews investigate.

    Four homes in the same neighborhood were evacuated in February because of sinkholes. 

    At the time, one of the three holes is 35 feet deep and 18 feet wide.

    The sinkholes reached under two of the homes.

