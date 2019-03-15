  • Watch out for road closures along Colonial Drive near downtown this weekend

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction crews are preparing to shutdown a busy section of road in downtown Orlando.

    The road between Orange and Garland avenues will be shut down starting at 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday and then again from 10 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

    Related Headlines

    The shutdowns are scheduled to allow workers to continue work on the Colonial Drive pedestrian bridge.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The bridge will be a direct path for walkers and bikers above all of the congestion on Colonial Drive, and will also give access to SunRail and the bus line. 

    Billy Hattaway, the transportation director for the city of Orlando, said the bridge should also help increase pedestrian safety.

    The city of Orlando said the bridge is expected to open to walkers and bikers within a month. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories