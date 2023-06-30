WATCH: Paddleboarders have close encounter with hammerhead shark in Florida

Paddleboarders had a close encounter with a hammerhead shark while crossing the straits of Florida.

Video shows the shark’s fin popping out of the water, as the woman makes her way back to the boat.

This happened during a fundraising event for cystic fibrosis on Sunday.

Once the woman was safely on the boat, she called out to another paddleboarder to warn him.

The shark eventually swam away and the team finished their event.

