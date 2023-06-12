WATCH: Pulse remembrance ceremony at Dr. Phillips Center

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a night that changed Orlando, and it’s a night the community won’t forget.

Seven years ago, 49 people lost their lives at the Pulse Nightclub, the youngest victim being 18 years old.

At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Monday’s remembrance won’t be held at the former nightclub on Orange Avenue. This year, the ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center.

You can stream the ceremony here.

Video: Artists to debut large mural that honors victims and survivors of Pulse nightclub shooting A new mural will also be unveiled Monday at the Orlando Museum of Art.





