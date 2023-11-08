WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another batch of Starlink satellites climbed into the sky during an early morning rocket launch from the Space Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites blasted off at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX confirmed that the 23 Starlink satellites were successfully deployed into low-Earth orbit.

As with many previous missions, the satellites will help provide high-speed internet to areas across the world.

SpaceX said it was the 11th flight for the first stage booster, seven of which have involved Starlink missions.

Falcon 9 launches 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida. We’ve now launched 80 times in 2023, delivering more than 1,000 metric tons to orbit pic.twitter.com/fsrVKW8K9x — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 8, 2023

