WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket Saturday evening

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX had planned to send another batch of 22 Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday.
They successfully launched it that evening.
The company said it would launch its Falcon 9 rocket at 9:07 p.m. but pushed the time back to around 11:40 p.m.
This was the 17th flight for the first-stage booster of this mission, including 11 other Starlink missions.
After the separation, the first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
