Local

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket Saturday evening

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX had planned to send another batch of 22 Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday.

They successfully launched it that evening.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The company said it would launch its Falcon 9 rocket at 9:07 p.m. but pushed the time back to around 11:40 p.m.

This was the 17th flight for the first-stage booster of this mission, including 11 other Starlink missions.

After the separation, the first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Read: SpaceX pushes back Saturday night launch of Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch (SpaceX/SpaceX)

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch (SpaceX/SpaceX)

Watch it again below:

WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket Saturday evening (SpaceX)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read