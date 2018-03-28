WATCH: Thief takes a moment to pray before stealing clothes from store

NEW YORK - A man was caught on surveillance video praying just before breaking into a New York clothing store.
Related Headlines
Surveillance cameras show the thief walking up to the front door of Ziani Fine Italian Clothing store and then making the sign of the cross.
The video then shows the man smashing the front door with a brick and stealing several items of clothing.
The man remains at large.
You can watch the video below:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}