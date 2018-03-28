  • WATCH: Thief takes a moment to pray before stealing clothes from store

    NEW YORK - A man was caught on surveillance video praying just before breaking into a New York clothing store.

     

    Surveillance cameras show the thief walking up to the front door of Ziani Fine Italian Clothing store and then making the sign of the cross.

     

    The video then shows the man smashing the front door with a brick and stealing several items of clothing.

     

    The man remains at large.

     

