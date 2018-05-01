0 WATCH: Three-county pursuit ends in crash with deputy's cruiser

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office released amazing video of a three-county pursuit of a stolen Jaguar over the weekend that ended in a crash with a deputy's cruiser.

Deputies said they used the Jaguar's tracking system to relay the vehicle's location information to deputies, first in Martin County, then in Indian River County and then in Brevard County, where deputies were waiting.

The tracking information showed speeds ranged from 12 mph to more than 100 mph.

As the chase continued, deputies used stop-sticks to deflate the Jaguar's tires.. The Jaguar kept going and its driver attempted to force the deputy off the road, deputies said.

"When you see the video, you see it comes close to overturning,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

The video shows the cruiser climbing up on the back end of the Jaguar, pulling off its bumper and nearly overturning before the two vehicles finally come to a rest.

"For me, when you see something like this, (it) puts not only the victim at risk, but everybody that's in the path of destruction,” Ivey said.

No one was injured. Two juveniles, a male and a female, were arrested and returned to Martin County.



Raw: Multi-county chase ends in Brevard County

