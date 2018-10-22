  • Water main break causes flooding, traffic issues in downtown Orlando

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A water main break was causing traffic issues downtown Monday. 

    Drivers reported flooding on Summerlin Avenue near East Concord Street in the area of the Lake Eola Heights Historic District.

    PHOTOS: Water main break in Orlando

    Massive amounts of water gushed onto the streets, submerging cars and flooding driveways. 

    Orlando police officers were diverting traffic away from Summerlin Avenue, which is shut down between Concord and Amelia streets. 

    No other information was released. 

    A water main break also flooded Summerlin Avenue last month.

