Water main break causes flooding, traffic issues in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A water main break was causing traffic issues downtown Monday.
Drivers reported flooding on Summerlin Avenue near East Concord Street in the area of the Lake Eola Heights Historic District.
Massive amounts of water gushed onto the streets, submerging cars and flooding driveways.
Orlando police officers were diverting traffic away from Summerlin Avenue, which is shut down between Concord and Amelia streets.
No other information was released.
A water main break also flooded Summerlin Avenue last month.
My parking lot is flooding because of a broken water line in downtown Orlando. @WFTV @Fox35News pic.twitter.com/HWn58gPuGq— Tim Meyer (@tim_meyer2) October 22, 2018
