Water rescue underway in Orlando

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A water rescue is underway in an Orlando Lake, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue officials.

    It happened Wednesday on Fabian and Reagan avenues. 

    Search and rescue dive teams surrounded the lake. 

    The incident was initially reported as a possible drowning. 

    A man who lives in the neighborhood told Channel 9 that he called 911 when he heard screams from the opposite side of the lake. 

    The man said he saw someone flailing their arms and screaming that they had been bitten by something. 

    Crews at the scene said they saw an alligator swimming in the lake.

    No other information was released. 

