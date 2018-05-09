Water rescue underway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A water rescue is underway in an Orlando Lake, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue officials.
It happened Wednesday on Fabian and Reagan avenues.
Search and rescue dive teams surrounded the lake.
Media: Active Water Rescue underway Salem/Marietta. PIO en-route. No further updates at this time.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 9, 2018
The incident was initially reported as a possible drowning.
A man who lives in the neighborhood told Channel 9 that he called 911 when he heard screams from the opposite side of the lake.
The man said he saw someone flailing their arms and screaming that they had been bitten by something.
Crews at the scene said they saw an alligator swimming in the lake.
No other information was released.
