Waterford Lakes Town Center celebrates Valentine’s Day with February events

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County shopping center is celebrating the spirit of love all month.

Four Valentine’s Day-themed events will be held in February at the Waterford Lakes Town Center.

See how you can take part in the following heartwarming activities:

Couple’s Yoga featuring YogaSix

Find peace with your partner in a free yoga experience at The Spot, near Regal Cinemas and LA Fitness. There will also be vendors and giveaways.

It will be Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. and noon.

Movies on the Lawn: Love & Laughter

Spend time with loved ones with a showing of “Lady and the Tramp.” This event is pet-friendly.

Guests can come out Feb. 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Spot.

Spread the Love - Flower Wall

Give a flower, kind words, and gifts from retailers for this activity.

Brighten the day on Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Old Navy and TJ Maxx.

Barbie’s Galentine’s Day

The Barbie Truck Tour will stop at Waterford Lakes on Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wear pink during the final weekend in February and see the Barbie-themed deals and discounts.

There will also be Barbie merchandise.

This event will be located between Old Navy and TJ Maxx.

