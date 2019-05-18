Waterfront home unlivable after early morning fire in New Smyrna Beach, firefighters say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A waterfront home in New Smyrna Beach is unlivable after a fire broke out early Saturday, officials said.
Firefighters responded to Turtlemond Road in New Smyrna Beach around 5:30 a.m. and stayed on the scene for more than four hours.
Volusia County deputies said no one was home at the time of the fire and there are no reports of any injuries.
Photos released by the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association show the intense flames and the damage left behind.
Deputies said they received a phone call about the fire from someone who was passing by.
Crews said they are looking into what caused the fire, with one possibility being construction that was happening in the back of the house.
The battalion chief said the house has smoke damage and is considered unlivable.
“We are unsure. It was definitely visible from the water and street,” said David Kennedy, with Volusia County Fire Rescue. “We are unsure where it started. They're investigating.”
Firefighters wrapped up and left the scene before noon and said the state fire marshal is investigating.
