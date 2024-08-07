‘We are so proud’: families, law enforcement welcome 18 new Lake County Deputies

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — As law enforcement in Lake County mourns the death of Deputy Link and comes together in support of the two other deputies who were hurt during Friday’s shootout in Eustis, they are also welcoming the new members of their agency.

Eighteen new deputies were sworn in at the Lake Technical College on Wednesday.

“it’s a little overwhelming, but exciting at the same time,” said Cole Savage, a new Lake County Deputy.

As the new deputies celebrated the new chapter, it was also a bittersweet moment for the organization.

“It was cognizant of the fact that this is probably one of the most exciting days in their lives, even though we’re going through one of the worst days of our lives as an agency,” said Sheriff Peyton Grinnell. “I just wanted them to know how much we appreciate their willingness to serve and be a part of a great Sheriff’s Office.”

The training takes five or ten months – depending on if the student is taking full-time or part-time training –with a total of more than 700 hours of classes.

Alongside the new deputies, their families all showed up in support.

“He is my child, and knowing that I gave birth to him, and just knowing he’s going out to serve our county, and I know he’ll do well, makes me emotional,” said Sarah Savage, mother of new deputy Cole Savage while hugging her son after the ceremony. “We are so proud that he has taken that upon himself.”

During the ceremony, they were also selling t-shirts, and all the money will go to the families of the three deputies involved in that tragic shooting from last week.

The new deputies are expected to be officially assigned to their new positions by the end of the month.

