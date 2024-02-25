Weather cools down for the night

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday night will be the coolest night of the week.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the 80s will return in a few days.
There is a chance for rain to return at the end of the week and next weekend.
Enjoy the nice weather while it’s here to get some outdoor activities done.
