Weather delays push launch of NASA’s Pysche mission back

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX are standing down from the Oct. 12 launch of the agency’s Psyche mission due to unfavorable weather conditions, according to a news release.

The new launch window is now scheduled for 10:19 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

Psyche will reach space aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The Psyche mission will study a metal-rich asteroid with the same name, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

This is NASA’s first mission to study an asteroid that has more metal than rock or ice.

The spacecraft will travel about 2.2 billion miles during its nearly six-year journey, and If all goes as planned, asteroid Psyche’s gravity will capture the spacecraft in late July 2029.

