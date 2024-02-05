Weather delays return of Axiom-3 astronauts from International Space Station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The crew of the Axiom-3 mission will need to wait at least one more day for their return to Earth.
The mission was launched from Florida’s Space Coast on Jan. 18.
The four private astronauts were supposed to leave the International Space Station on Monday morning.
The trip was delayed due to weather conditions in the landing zone off the coast of Florida.
Right now, Axiom-3 is scheduled to undock from the space station around 9:05 a.m. Tuesday.
