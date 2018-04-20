0 Wedgefield community may have to pay more for ‘undrinkable' water

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A community that's been battling its water company over quality issued for years may soon have to pay more for it.

A state commission will vote Friday on a proposed rate increase for people living in Orange County's Wedgefield neighborhood.

Some homeowners say they won't even drink the water.

"I wouldn't drink that if you paid me,” said resident Sonia Franklin.

Franklin said her family only drinks bottled water because of a residue left behind from the water at her Wedgefield home.

"When you take a shower, you better dry off really well, because if not, you'll feel like you have a film,” she said.

That's why Franklin is furious about the proposed rate increase for Pluris Water that will be voted on by the public service commission.

The proposal would mean 12.6 percent increase in revenue for Pluris for water and a 5.53 percent increase for wastewater.

Here's what that means for customers: If a family of four uses 12,000 gallons of water a month, their cost under the current rates would come out to just more than $116. Under the proposed rates, it's just more than $130.

"They just keep jacking up the rates," said resident Adam Nehr.

Nehr said the rate hike is unfair for people who barely use the water.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Pluris said, in part, "Pluris treats the source water to meet FDEP (Florida Department of Environmental Protection) drinking water quality standards."

The company said it was voted best tasting drinking water in Central Florida by the American Water Works Association this year.

But the homeowners said they aren’t seeing that and don't want to have to pay more for it.

The proposed rate increase is meant to cover the cost of new meters, water softeners, a new maintenance building and the replacement of a water main.

