Wednesday: Farm Share food giveaway in Lady Lake

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Some Lake County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Wednesday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lady Lake.

Organizers said the giveaway will be in partnership with North Lake Presbyterian Christian Church.

The Nov. 13 event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at:

975 Rolling Acres Rd., Lady Lake, Florida 32159

The distribution will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The event is on a first-come, first-served basis, and will last until supplies run out.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

