Wednesday: Midday warmup, slight chance for rain; weekend storms in sight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another cool start to the day in Central Florida.

Wednesday wake-up temps are mainly in the 50s and 60s in the Channel 9 viewing area.

When you head out for lunch, you’ll notice a nice warm up.

Expect a high temperature of 75 degrees today in Orlando.

WFTV weather graphics WFTV forecast (WFTV news staff)

Meteorologist Brian Shields said there will be a 20% chance for a passing shower.

Later this week, a storm system will develop in the Gulf.

READ: Florida veteran who lost service dog ran into issues getting new one, matched with new dog

Shields said it will be a big rain and wind maker.

Heavy rain will arrive later on Saturday and linger into Sunday.

WFTV weather graphics WFTV forecast (WFTV news staff)

Storms could be severe.

READ: Orange County to receive $220 million in disaster relief funding: Here’s how you could benefit

Once the storm system pushes away from Central Florida, cooler weather will move in early next week.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group