Wednesday rain chances on the rise

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a front gets closer to Florida, our rain and storm chances will climb.
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says widely-scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the Channel 9 viewing area on Wednesday.
Orlando can expect a high temperature of 89°, with a 60% chance for rain.
Over the next few days, this same front will stay nearby and keep the possibility of elevated rain chances in our forecast.
Crimi said while a wet weather pattern is in order, we likely won’t see all-day rain events. There should be pockets of dry weather daily.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group