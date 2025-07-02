Wednesday rain chances on the rise

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a front gets closer to Florida, our rain and storm chances will climb.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi says widely-scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the Channel 9 viewing area on Wednesday.

Orlando can expect a high temperature of 89°, with a 60% chance for rain.

Wednesday weather outlook - WFTV Rain and storm chances will climb Wednesday in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Over the next few days, this same front will stay nearby and keep the possibility of elevated rain chances in our forecast.

Crimi said while a wet weather pattern is in order, we likely won’t see all-day rain events. There should be pockets of dry weather daily.

