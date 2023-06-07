Tornado warning for Brevard County expires

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:

The tornado warning has expired.





Update:

A tornado warning has been issued for Brevard County.

The warning will be under effect until 5:30 p.m.

Watch chief meteorologist Tom Terry track the storms live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.





Previous story:

WFTV Eyewitness News this Morning’s Meteorologist Brian Shields says Central Florida should expect a mild start to the day but temperatures will heat up quickly, reaching the high 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday we’ll have a 50% chance of scattered afternoon storms across Central Florida.

With those summer scattered afternoon storms staying around for the long term.

