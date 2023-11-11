Week 12: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — The high school football playoffs are underway across Central Florida, and we featured 11 local games on Football Friday Night on 9.

In our Game of the Week, Doctor Phillips beat Olympia 17-15 to win its first playoff game since 2019.

Elsewhere, top-seeded Lake Mary survived to beat Boone 42-38.

Read: OCPS chooses name for new high school near Lake Nona

The Rams will host Mandarin in the regional semifinals.

Apopka will visit Seminole in the other semifinal in that region.

Video: Dr Phillips takes down Olympia in Game of the Week The Panthers advance in the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group