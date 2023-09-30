Week 6: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Week No. 6 of the high school football season is in the books.

That means we are past the halfway mark of the regular season.

In our Game of the Week, Winter Park shut out Hagerty 14-0.

The Wildcats are in the driver’s seat to win the district title.

Elsewhere, Edgewater beat Wekiva 29-22 in a big district matchup.

Seminole also took care of business against Apopka 21-3.

