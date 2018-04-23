  • Week off to wet start in Central Florida

    By: Monique Valdes , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    Central Florida got off to a wet start Monday and the widespread rain and storms are expected to last throughout the day, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. 

    Shields said the heaviest rain will arrive in the afternoon and during the evening commute. 

    “Downpours, gusty winds and lightning will be the concern,” he said. “One to 2 inches of rain is possible, with a few spots getting even more.” 

    The showers should wind down at night.

    Some leftover rain will pop up Tuesday before the weather takes a nicer turn, Shields said. 

