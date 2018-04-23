Week off to wet start in Central Florida

Central Florida got off to a wet start Monday and the widespread rain and storms are expected to last throughout the day, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields.
Shields said the heaviest rain will arrive in the afternoon and during the evening commute.
Related Headlines
Download: Track the storms on the WFTV weather app
“Downpours, gusty winds and lightning will be the concern,” he said. “One to 2 inches of rain is possible, with a few spots getting even more.”
The showers should wind down at night.
Some leftover rain will pop up Tuesday before the weather takes a nicer turn, Shields said.
It'll be turning wetter when the kids get out of school... pic.twitter.com/P4QnhP200X— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) April 23, 2018
The rain continues to work through our northern and western sections. It will fill in for more of us this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/HQavL0Zssp— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) April 23, 2018
Be mindful of the lightning today! pic.twitter.com/yORG1NiLM8— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) April 23, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}