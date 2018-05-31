Weekend road work on I-4 will bring welcome changes downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. - By Monday morning, part of I-4 in downtown Orlando will feel brand new.
A stretch of new, permanent lanes is scheduled to open Saturday morning as part of the I-4 Ultimate Project.
On Friday night, crews will close the westbound on-ramps from Kaley Avenue, State Road 408 and Michigan Street so the Florida Department of Transportation can open new westbound lanes between Gore Street and Orange Blossom Trail by Saturday morning.
Westbound traffic will still be allowed on the highway as crews shift drivers from the old lanes to the new ones.
Once the new lanes open Saturday morning, FDOT will then close the westbound I-4 exit ramp to southbound Orange Blossom Trail (Exit 80). FDOT says the ramp will reopen by Monday at 6 a.m.
FDOT said the continuous closure is necessary to connect the Orange Blossom Trail ramp to I-4’s new permanent lanes.
Multiple WB I-4 ramp closures between S.R. 408 and OBT occur at 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 1. This work is necessary to help accommodate the traffic shift to the new permanent WB I-4 lanes, scheduled for the morning of June 2. Please see details below: pic.twitter.com/PAWtGtrlug— I-4 Ultimate and Beyond (@I4Ultimate) May 30, 2018
Once everything is open, drivers will notice several changes:
- Drivers who exit westbound I-4 at Michigan Street will now do so about a half mile later.
- Drivers entering westbound I-4 from Gore Street or State Route 408 will no longer have to merge with traffic that is trying to exit to Michigan Street.
- Drivers on Kaley Avenue will enter westbound I-4 on a new two-lane ramp that diverges to either enter westbound I-4 or continues onto an adjacent road connecting to Michigan Street.
