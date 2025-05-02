Weekend storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some relief from our extended drought is on the horizon.

Central Florida will be partly cloudy and dry on Friday, but a weak front will bring changes over the weekend.

Rain chances will be around 10% on Friday, but they will jump to 40% to 50% on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Late-day showers and storms will be possible both days this weekend.

Isolated downpours will help some with their rain deficit.

In addition, we’ll be monitoring the lightning impact, as cloud-to-ground lightning could easily spark a brushfire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group