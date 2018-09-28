Wekiva H.S. placed on lockdown as deputies conduct sweep in search of weapons

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Wekiva High School was placed on lockdown Friday.
Skywitness 9 was over the school when law enforcement officers arrived at the scene on Hiawassee Road.
Just before 8:30 a.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office school resource officer responded to a report of a student possibly carrying a firearm, officials said.
Investigators said the student was identified and taken into custody and questioned, but he did not have a gun.
Deputies conducted a sweep of the school to “confirm the absence of a weapon,” officials said.
Deputies said no weapons have been located and the lockdown should be lifted momentarily.
