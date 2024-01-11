Wekiva Island craft beer festival, Otter Fest, returns for 6th year

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Returning for its sixth year, Otter Fest at Wekiva Island is back and offering beer lovers the chance to sample craft beers from more than a dozen breweries, including local favorites.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The event, for ages 21 and up, takes its name from Wekiva Island’s craft beer and wine bar, The Tooting Otter, which in turn pays homage to the attraction’s beautiful riverside location and its natural inhabitants.

Admission to Otter Fest gives guests the chance to meet representatives from the breweries, learn about the beers and brewing, grab freebies, and of course, sample countless options.

Read: Helping to end Alzheimer’s, the “Brain Bus” is pulling into Marion County

Without a Paddle Café will be serving up food options for purchase, including special menu items to pair with the beer samples.

“At Wekiva Island, we take beer very seriously,” said Carrie Vanderhoef, Wekiva Island manager. “Our staff members train with a cicerone so they can elevate our guests’ experiences every day. Otter Fest is a fun annual tradition that allows us to celebrate everything we love about craft beer with our guests.”

Read: Enter for a chance to win 2024 Rolex 24 at Daytona passes

Otter Fest will take place at Wekiva Island on Jan. 27 from 2-5 p.m.

Read: ‘Science on Tap’: Orlando Science Center’s craft beer fundraiser returns

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group