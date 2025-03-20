Wekiwa Springs day passes sold out for most of the year after reservation system launched

APOPKA, Fla. — Wekiwa Springs State Park’s “Day Passes” are sold out for most of the year, just weeks after the new reservation system launched.

The park put a system in place this month to cut down on traffic backups along Wekiva Springs Road.

Less than two weeks in, all-day passes are booked through November.

The goal is to reduce overcrowding and make park visits more manageable for guests.

