Wells Fargo Bank to lay off more than 100 local workers

Wells Fargo Bank will cut 103 jobs at an Orlando site tied to its consumer and small business banking division.

The bank — part of San Francisco-based Wells Fargo & Co. — notified the state on July 11 that affected employees at 11050 Lake Underhill Road will lose their jobs between July 11-Sept. 8. The layoffs impact the operations group of the business unit.

“It is expected that most, if not all the affected employees will accept severance benefits based on years of service and the opportunity to continue participating in the company’s health plans at active rates for a period of time,” the letter stated. “Wells Fargo provides an opportunity to participate in career transition services for each employee at no cost.”

