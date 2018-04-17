0 West Colonial Drive remains closed at Interstate 4 Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers traveling on West Colonial Drive Tuesday must still turn left onto North Orange Avenue while crews continue to work on a temporary support for a new Interstate 4 bridge near downtown Orlando.

Closures off West Colonial Drive and North Garland Avenue near I-4 caught many by surprise Monday.

"What would normally take me 15 minutes to get down to (State Road) 408 takes me about 30 (minutes) now," driver Isaac Bransdorf said.

City of Orlando officials said they were only notified of the decision to close the stretch of road late Friday.

"Even just getting up this morning and walking my dog, I noticed that traffic was absolutely insane up and down (North) Orange (Avenue) right here," downtown Orlando resident Allysun Struska said. "You could tell people were frustrated and honking and yelling."

Channel 9 reported last week that there were cracks on a bridge pier at the same area where crews were working Tuesday.

When asked if this closure was related to the cracks, a Florida Department of Transportation spokeswoman said the road was closed because a contractor was building a temporary support.

The agency said the cracks were first discovered during a routine inspection weeks before they were publicly reported.

The closure caused traffic congestion during the Monday morning commute.

Drivers are advised to leave home early in case the detour causes delays again.

Eastbound West Colonial Drive traffic will be detoured south to eastbound Livingston Street.

Westbound State Road 50 traffic will be detoured south to westbound Robinson Street.

Northbound Garland Avenue will allow for turns onto westbound State Road 50 only.

The eastbound I-4 on ramp from northbound Garland Avenue, north of State Road 50, is closed.

Drivers can use the eastbound I-4 on ramps from Amelia Street or Ivanhoe Boulevard.

Westbound I-4 on ramps from State Road 50 are scheduled to remain open.

