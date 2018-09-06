West Colonial Drive to remain closed for hours after person fatally shot

ORLANDO, Fla. - West Colonial Drive will be closed for several hours after a person was fatally shot Thursday afternoon, the Orlando Police Department said.
The shooting was reported at about 5:30 p.m. at West Colonial Drive near Mercy Drive, Orlando police Lt. Philip Maio said.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where he or she was pronounced dead, Maio said.
Police said both directions of West Colonial Drive will be closed for several hours between Mercy Drive and North John Young Parkway while detectives investigate the shooting.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
It appears as if @OrlandoPolice have Colonial Drive blocked off between Ferguson & Mercy Drives. Several patrol vehicles on scene as well as an @OrlandoFireDept truck. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ufdOEXO9c9— Cierra Putman (@CierraReporter) September 6, 2018
#Breaking Part of Colonial Drive blocked off. Trying to confirm with @OrlandoPolice what happened. It appears to be some sort of crash asking if there was also a shooting. pic.twitter.com/htTw2zeMwM— Cierra Putman (@CierraReporter) September 6, 2018
