West Colonial Drive to remain closed for hours after person fatally shot

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - West Colonial Drive will be closed for several hours after a person was fatally shot Thursday afternoon, the Orlando Police Department said.

    The shooting was reported at about 5:30 p.m. at West Colonial Drive near Mercy Drive, Orlando police Lt. Philip Maio said.

    The shooting victim was taken to a hospital, where he or she was pronounced dead, Maio said.

    Police said both directions of West Colonial Drive will be closed for several hours between Mercy Drive and North John Young Parkway while detectives investigate the shooting.

    No other details were given.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
